    20:42, 05 June 2023 | GMT +6

    Jusan operation: One more Kazakh woman with 4 kids repatriated from Syria

    Photo: mfa.tj
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM Kazakh Foreign Ministry’s official spokesperson Aibek Smadiyarov confirmed that a Kazakh national and her four children were repatriated from Syria as part of the Jusan operation, Kazinform reports.

    Earlier the Foreign Ministry of Tajikistan said that 104 people returned from Syria. At the request of the Kazakh Foreign Ministry five citizens of Kazakhstan (the mother and her four kids) were also airlifted from Syria to Tajikistan, the Ministry’s statement reads.

    They have already arrived in Kazakhstan.

    Smadiyarov stressed Kazakhstan continues the evacuation of Kazakhstani nationals from Syria.


    Kazakhstan Foreign policy Syria Diplomacy
