Juventus star Ronaldo recovers from coronavirus

ANKARA. KAZINFORM - Juventus' Portuguese star Cristiano Ronaldo has recovered from the novel coronavirus, the Italian football club said on Friday, Anadolu Agency reports.

Ronaldo, 35, underwent a swab test that «provided a negative result,» Juventus said on its website.

It added that the Juventus forward recovers from the virus after 19 days and does not have to stay at home for isolation anymore.

Ronaldo had tested positive for the novel coronavirus on Oct. 13, when he was in the Portuguese national team camp for his country's UEFA Nations League match.

Following the positive test result, the team captain missed the match against Sweden in Lisbon, which Portugal won 3-0.

Then he traveled to Italy by an air ambulance for self-isolation.

Ronaldo will be able to play for Juventus in Sunday's Italian league match against Spezia if team manager Andrea Pirlo names him in the match squad.