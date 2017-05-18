Juventus top Lazio 2-0 in Coppa Italia

ROME. KAZINFORM Juventus defeated Lazio 2-0 here Wednesday to win the Coppa Italia for a record third straight year and sustain the Turin club's hopes of achieving the triple, EFE reports.

Lazio, playing their third Coppa Italia final in five years, made a promising start in front of nearly 60,000 spectators at Rome's Stadio Olimpico and gave Juventus a scare as Keita Balde Diao hit the post from close range in the 7th minute.

Juve was quick to react and took the lead five minutes later on a volley from Dani Alves.

The goal left Lazio in disarray and Juve turned up the pressure.

Leonardi Bonucci pounced on a loose ball and slipped it past Lazio goalkeeper Thomas Strakosha in the 24th minute to put Juventus ahead 2-0.

The outcome was never really in doubt after Juve's second goal, though Lazio played with heart and created chances in the second half.

With the Coppa secured and a sixth consecutive league title all but certain, Juventus are looking forward to meeting Real Madrid in the June 3 Champions League final in Cardiff.