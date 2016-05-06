K. Bishimbayev: Ministry of National Economy is key ministry of Government

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov introduced new Minister Kuandyk Bishimbayev to the personnel of the Ministry of National Economy, Primeminister.kz informs.

"By the Decree of the Head of State Kuandyk Bishimbayev has been named Minister of National Economy," Karim Massimov said.

"The Ministry of National Economy is the ley ministry of the Government, therefore I will use all my knowledge and experience for implementing the tasks sets by the President," K. Bishimbayev said.

Former Minister of National Economy Yerbolat Dossayev expressed his gratitude to the President of Kazakhstan for trusting in him during the period of his work at the post.