K. Bishimbayev: Property security deposit when joining «Bolashak» Program is right measure

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The issue regarding abolishing security deposits in the form of real property assets when joining "Bolashak" Program is not discussed, Chairperson of the Bolashak Association Kuandyk Bishimbayev told at the CCS press conference.

"Answering a question about security deposits I want to say that this is a state program which is administered by the Ministry of Education and Science of Kazakhstan. The Association has nothing to do with the decisions like this and the requirement of a security deposit in the form of real property assets was set by the state," K. Bishimbayev told answering journalists' questions. In this regard, he noted that the requirement would not be changed. "I went through this when studied within the Bolashak Program but when we came back from foreign countries we got our property back, and now we work for the good of the country," he added.