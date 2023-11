ASTANA. KAZINFORM - By the Decree of the Head of State, Kanat Bozumbayev has been appointed Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan, the press service of the Akorda informs.

"I decree to appoint Kanat Bozumbayev Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan and relieve him of his duties of governor of Pavlodar region due to a transfer to another appointment," the text of the Decree reads.