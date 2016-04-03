K. Bozumbayev: Kazakhstan and Cuba signed memo in oil and gas sphere

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Minister of Energy of Kazakhstan Kanat Bozumbayev touched upon signed with Cuba cooperation memorandum.

"We signed a memorandum with the Minister of Energy and Mines of Cuba. The document is focused on the oil and gas sector, on exploration of oil fields in Cuba and in the sea around it. The document also provides for possible supplies of Kazakhstani oil to oil refineries of Cuba," 24.kz channel cites Kanat Bozumbayev.

It was also noted that Havana was interested in purchasing grain from Kazakhstan. However, it was not reflected somewhere in the documents yet. The cooperation in the healthcare sphere seems to be more promising. Cuba has had quite a success in this sphere over the recent time. The life expectancy in Cuba topped 79 years.