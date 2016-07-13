K. Brook: I want to test Golovkin's power

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British boxer Kell Brook commented on his next fight against Kazakhstani Gennady Golovkin in his recent interview to Sky Sports news HQ, Sports.kz informs.

"When I train as a middleweight I turn into a beast. I am going to eat a lot during my camp to make myself better and bigger. I plan to shock people in this fight. Maybe I do not have the same power as Golovkin has but I am strong enough to deliver an upset. Moreover, we have time before this fight, and I will make the best of it.

I am not going to be afraid in the ring. It might sound insane but I can't wait to fell his strength. I am impatient to get in the ring with him. We will make history in that fight. Nobody wants to fight me at 147. I want to test myself too. I will be different at 160. We'll shock the world on September 10," he said.