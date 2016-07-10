EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    11:31, 10 July 2016 | GMT +6

    K. Brook told Eubank Jr. that he'd show him how to fight Golovkin

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - British boxer Kell Brook told Chris Eubank Jr. that he would show him how to fight Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs referring to the official GGG account on VK social network.

    "Eubank Jr., you are the champion of Great Britain, but I am the world champion. Let me show you how to fight. Turn on the TV set on September 10," Kell said.

    As earlier reported, the Golovkin team signed a contract on fighting Kell Brook after failed talks with Chris Eubank Jr. The fight is scheduled for September 10.

     

     

    Tags:
    Sport Boxing Gennady Golovkin News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!