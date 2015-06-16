K.Dzhakupov: Kazakhstan is open peaceful state

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today Kazakhstan is open peace-loving nation that has experience in presidency in the largest international organizations, this has been said by Majilis chairman Kabibulla Dzhakupov at the international conference "Kazakhstan's way: Unity. Patriotism. Reforms" date to the 20th anniversary of the People's assembly of Kazakhstan.

"There is a fair saying "foreign policy is a continuation of domestic policy". At the dawn of independence Kazakhstan has voluntarily renounced the fourth largest nuclear arsenal and closed Semipalatinsk nuclear test site," said K.Dzhakupov. The speaker recalled that Nursultan Nazarbayev participated in major international peace processes, did a lot to preserve stability on the territory of the former Soviet Union, in particular, in Nagorno-Karabakh, Tajikistan, Kyrgyzstan. Moreover, he contributed to establishing negotiations on the situation in Ukraine. In order to strengthen regional and global security, Istanbul Conference on Assistance to Afghanistan has been established in Kazakhstan. There were held two rounds of talks on the Iranian nuclear program. Recently we have organized talks on settlement of the situation in Syria. Kazakhstan has adopted the law "On peacekeeping". Today, Kazakhstan is making a contribution to the UN international peacekeeping missions.