ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The women's ITF tournament concluded in Egypt. The prize fund of the tournament was USD 10000, Sports.kz informs.

20-year-old Kazakhstani Kamila Kerimbetova, who is ranked 466 th in the WTA, lost to 19-year-old Russian Anastasia Pribylova, who is ranked 379 th, in the final of the ITF tournament in Egypt.

The final score is 2:6, 6:7 in favour of the Russian tennis player.