K. Massimov: Airport of Kostanay needs to be reconstructed

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov assessed the work of the airport of Kostanay within his working trip to the region, the press service of the Premier informs.

"Inspected the airport of Kostanay. It requires reconstruction," the Prime Minister informed via Twitter.

Director of the airport Yuri Kim informed Karim Massimov about the progress in reconstruction of the runway and the passenger terminal and demonstrated the security system of the airport.

Director of the regional office of "KazAutoZhol" JSC Andrei Gorvat also reported to the Prime Minister on the plans on repair and building of the roads in the territory of Kostanay region.