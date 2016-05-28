ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov held a number of bilateral meetings with heads of world's leading companies within the framework of the Foreign Investors Council in Astana.

In particular, the Head of Government of Kazakhstan met with representatives of companies engaged in oil and gas, ore-mining, pharmaceutical sectors and consulting companies and financial institutions, the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan informs.

The sides discussed the issues of improving the investment climate, implementation of joint projects in Kazakhstan, interaction within the establishment of International Financial Center "Astana" and exchanged opinions regarding the present economic situation in the country and in the world.

Upon completion of the meetings the sides expressed their readiness for future deepening of mutually beneficial cooperation.