K. Massimov and residents of Kyzylorda region discussed problematic issues of region

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov and residents of Zhaksykylysh village of Kyzylorda region discussed problems and prospects of the region, Pm.kz informs.

"Everybody has his destiny. We were probably destined to live at the same time with our President in our independent and prosperous Kazakhstan. We are glad to come here on the instruction of the President to help you to solve the problems you have here. All discussed here problems will be settled," K. Massimov stressed.

The Prime Minister discussed the problematic issues of development of the region, and the issues of state support of agriculture, development of the agro-industrial complex, employment of the youth and improvement of the social infrastructure in particular.

As earlier reported, K. Massimov is in Kyzylorda region within the framework of his working trip.