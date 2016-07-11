K. Massimov arrived in North Kazakhstan region

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov continues his working trips to the regions of the country on the instruction of the Head of State. The Premier arrived in North Kazakhstan region today.

It is expected that Karim Massimov will visit agricultural facilities of the region, familiarize with the production of agricultural machinery and hold a meeting on development of the agro-industrial complex in the region.

Besides, K. Massimov will meet with the athletes of the region in the new sports palace.

The main purpose of the trip is familiarization with the implementation of the state programs and solution of relevant problems of the region including employment of the people of the region.