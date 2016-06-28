K. Massimov: Big mining companies of Karaganda region promised not to fire a single worker

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Heads of big mining companies of Karaganda region promised not to fire a single worker, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov told at the Government sitting in Astana.

"Yesterday, when I met with heads of big mining companies of Karaganda region they promised me that they would have no job cuts. They also promised to pay salaries on time and pay debts if there are any," K. Massimov said.

However, the Premier noted that there were many small and medium-sized companies in the country and the issue of payment of salaries and preserving of jobs is still relevant and will be considered at the next Government sitting.

"Next time I expect detailed reports from all the regions on the issue of payment of salaries," K. Massimov noted.

As earlier reported, the Prime Minister visited Karaganda region for a working visit on June 27.