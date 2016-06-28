EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    12:24, 28 June 2016 | GMT +6

    K. Massimov: Big mining companies of Karaganda region promised not to fire a single worker

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Heads of big mining companies of Karaganda region promised not to fire a single worker, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov told at the Government sitting in Astana.

    "Yesterday, when I met with heads of big mining companies of Karaganda region they promised me that they would have no job cuts. They also promised to pay salaries on time and pay debts if there are any," K. Massimov said.

    However, the Premier noted that there were many small and medium-sized companies in the country and the issue of payment of salaries and preserving of jobs is still relevant and will be considered at the next Government sitting.

    "Next time I expect detailed reports from all the regions on the issue of payment of salaries," K. Massimov noted.

    As earlier reported, the Prime Minister visited Karaganda region for a working visit on June 27.

     

    Tags:
    Economy Karaganda region Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Industry Government News Top Story
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!