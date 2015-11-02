EN
    12:16, 02 November 2015 | GMT +6

    K. Massimov expressed condolences over Russian Airbus A321 crash in Egypt

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov visited the Embassy of Russia in Astana and expressed his condolences over the crash of Airbus A321 of Kagakymavia in Egypt, the Embassy of the Russian Federation informed via its Facebook account.

    "Prime Minister of Kazakhstan K. Massimov expressed condolences to families and friends of those who lost their lives in the crash and to all the people of Russia over the crash of Airbus A321," the statement reads.

    "I express condolences to Russian and people and the Government of Russia over this big tragedy. Karim Massimov," the Kazakh Prime Minister wrote in the Condolence Book.

