K. Massimov familiarized with security system in airport of Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - A delegation of the Government headed by Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov arrived in Aktobe.

Upon arrival K. Massimov familiarized with the security system of the Aktobe airport. Besides, K. Massimov was informed about the security system of the railway station of the city.

As is known, after the tragic events that took place in Aktobe, President of Kazakhstan N. Nazarbayev ordered to strengthen security measures at the airport and at the railway station of the city as well as in crowded places.