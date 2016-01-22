K. Massimov had meeting with Turkish PM Ahmet Davutoglu in Davos

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov had a meeting with Turkish Premier Ahmet Davutoglu within the framework of the World Economic Forum in Davos, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan informs.

The Prime Minister of Turkey extended his greetings and best wishes to President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev.

Prime ministers of Kazakhstan and Turkey discussed the present economic situation at the global and regional levels and exchanged opinions regarding relevant issues of the international agenda.

Upon completion of the meeting K. Massimov and A. Davutoglu noted the necessity of activation of the work on increasing mutual trade turnover and expressed their support of future strengthening of long-term business relations between the two countries.