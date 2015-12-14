K. Massimov held meeting with Chinese PM L. Keqiang

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of China Karim Massimov held a meeting with Premier of the State Council of the People's Republic of China Li Keqiang within his official trip to China.

As the press service of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan informs, during the talks Karim Massimov expressed his gratitude to the Chinese side for a warm welcome and congratulations on the 24 th anniversary of the independence of Kazakhstan.

"The current year was full in mutual visits at the highest levels, thanks to which the bilateral relations elevated to a new level of strategic partnership. We highly praise the reached level of trust and mutual understanding between our states," the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan noted.

K. Massimov once again confirmed that Kazakhstan supports implementation of the initiative of China called "One belt, one way" and the program "Economic belt of the Silk Road". According to him, this idea is similar to the new economic policy of Kazakhstan titled "Nurly Zhol". In this regard, a join working group was established in order to implement the programs in close coordination.

Li Keqiang expressed the interest of the Chinese side in future deepening of mutually beneficial partnership in all spheres of cooperation.

Upon completion of the talks, the sides signed a series of documents.