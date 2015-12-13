K. Massimov held meeting with Leung Chun-ying

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov arrived in Hong Kong within his official working trip to China. K. Massimov held a meeting with Chief Executive of the Hong Kong Special Administrative Region Leung Chun-ying.

As the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan informs, the sides discussed the prospects of development of mutually beneficial economic and investment cooperation.

Besides, K. Massimov and L. Chun-ying noted the potential of increasing the trade turnover and expressed their intention to continue to deepen multilateral partnership.

At the meeting with representatives of the biggest Hong Kong companies K. Massimov discussed the opportunities of expansion of bilateral business ties.

Moreover, the head of the Government of Kazakhstan familiarized with the work of the science technology part of Hong Kong.