EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    18:13, 07 July 2016 | GMT +6

    K. Massimov held sitting on issues of restoration of hydroeconomic infrastructure in Kyzylorda region

    None
    None
    KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov held a sitting on the issues of restoration of the hydroeconomic infrastructure within his working trip to Kyzylorda region, Pm.kz informs.

    K. Massimov noted that irrigated lands top non-irrigated lands 8-10 times in terms by productivity. Thus, the involvement of these lands can lead to labour productivity in agriculture, which is the key task in the economy as of now.

    Besides, the Premier noted that according to experts' estimations, 1000 hectares of irrigated lands provide employment for up to 200 people.

    K. Massimov also stressed that while implementing irrigation projects it is necessary to maximally use the potential of international financial organizations and the principles of the public-private partnership.  

     

     

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Kyzylorda region Agro-industrial complex development Agriculture Kyzylorda Government Land reform moratorium News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!