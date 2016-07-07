K. Massimov held sitting on issues of restoration of hydroeconomic infrastructure in Kyzylorda region

KYZYLORDA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov held a sitting on the issues of restoration of the hydroeconomic infrastructure within his working trip to Kyzylorda region, Pm.kz informs.

K. Massimov noted that irrigated lands top non-irrigated lands 8-10 times in terms by productivity. Thus, the involvement of these lands can lead to labour productivity in agriculture, which is the key task in the economy as of now.

Besides, the Premier noted that according to experts' estimations, 1000 hectares of irrigated lands provide employment for up to 200 people.

K. Massimov also stressed that while implementing irrigation projects it is necessary to maximally use the potential of international financial organizations and the principles of the public-private partnership.