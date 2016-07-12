EN
    17:52, 12 July 2016 | GMT +6

    K. Massimov inspected metalworks of ENRC in Rudny town

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov inspected the metalworks of ENRC PLC in Rudny town within his working trip to Kostanay region.

    The leadership of the plant demonstrated K. Massimov the manufactured products, Pm.kz informs.

    This plant is currently the biggest iron ore extracting and processing plant in Kazakhstan. The metalworks employs more than 19 thousand people now.

    K. Massimov familiarized with the technological process during the visit.

     

