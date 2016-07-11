K. Massimov instructs leadership of North Kazakhstan region to keep employment matters under special control

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - During a working visit to North Kazakhstan region Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov held a meeting on labor mobility in the framework of "Employment Roadmap-2020" program.

K.Massimov noted that in recent years the population migratory mobility has increased significantly, the volume of inter-regional and regional migration has risen, Kazinform refers to the Kazakh Prime Minister's press service.



In this regard, an issue of rational settlement of the country population is becoming relevant.



Prime Minister reminded that in order to address this issue, the Government adopted the Law on Migration and introduced regional quotas for reception of in-migrants and repatriated Kazakhs. In February of the current year the Government has identified several areas with labour deficit, including North-Kazakhstan region.



In the framework of the meeting, the Minister of Health and Social Development of Kazakhstan Tamara Duissenova, Deputy Akim of North Kazakhstan region Anarhan Dyussenova, as well as the heads of private organizations gave reports.



K.Massimov noted that implementation of "Employment Roadmap-2020" program in the region should contribute to the solution of social problems, ensure employment and rational use of labor resources.



At the end of the meeting the Prime Minister gave a number of specific instructions to the Ministry of Health and Social Development, the Ministry of National Economy, the Ministry of Information and Communications, as well as to the Akimat and other state bodies.



It should be noted that this year by a comprehensive plan over 417 thousand people in Kazakhstan will be employed. The main measures implemented in the framework of "Employment Roadmap 2020", for which were allocated 101 billion tenge.