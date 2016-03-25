EN
    16:46, 25 March 2016 | GMT +6

    K. Massimov introduced new Governor of Pavlodar region

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Today, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov introduced a new governor of Pavlodar region to the members of the regional administration, Primeminister.kz informs.

    At the session of the regional maslikhat, Karim Massimov read the letter of the Head of State about putting forward the candidate of Bulat Bakauov to the post of the governor of Pavlodar region.

    The deputies unanimously approved the candidate.

