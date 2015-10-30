K. Massimov met with K. Rasulzoda in Dushanbe

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov met with Prime Minister of Tajikistan Kokhir Rasulzoda within the meeting of the Council of CIS Heads of Government in Dushanbe, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan informs.

The sides discussed a wide range of relevant issues of expansion of bilateral trade and economic cooperation.

"We highly praise the relations we have between our countries and a high level of mutual understanding," K. Massimov told.

"However, we know that Astana and Dushanbe have the unrealized potential for future deepening and expansion of economic relations," he stressed.

In turn, K. Rasulzoda also highly praised the high level of the Kazakh-Tajik cooperation and proposed to continue to develop mutually beneficial partnership between the two countries.

Besides, K. Massimov took part in the meeting of the heads of CIS delegations with President of Tajikistan Emomali Rahmon.