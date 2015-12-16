K. Massimov offered head of Alibaba Group J. Ma post of his adviser

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Yesterday, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov held a meeting with Chairperson of the Board of Alibaba Group Jack Ma in Hangzhou.

During the meeting the interlocutors discussed the prospects of development of payment systems, cloud computing and the impact of the electronic trading on export opportunities of business, the official website of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan informs.

Upon completion of the meeting K. Massimov offered J. Ma a post of the adviser of the Prime Minister of Kazakhstan.

Jack Ma is a founder and Chairman of the Board of Alibaba Group, one of the largest online retailers in the world. This October Jack Ma was named one of business advisers of Prime Minister of Great Britain David Cameron.