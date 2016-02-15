K. Massimov ordered to prepare amendments to budget within one week

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov ordered to prepare amendments to the budget within this week with the consideration of the instructions given by the Head of State at the enlarged sitting of the Government on February 10.

"The task is to prepare the amendments to the budget within this week in order to adopt them next Tuesday. We need it so the money could get into the economy as soon as possible," K. Massimov said.

As earlier reported, Minister of National Economy of Kazakhstan Yerbolat Dossayev presented the additional package of anti-crisis measures provided for four directions. These measures have been prepared upon the results of the enlarged sitting of the Government on February 10.