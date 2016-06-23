EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    21:26, 23 June 2016 | GMT +6

    K.Massimov outlined main areas of Almaty region’s work

    None
    None
    TALDYKORGAN. KAZINFORM Head of the Cabinet Karim Massimov determined 4 main areas of work for Almaty region during his working trip to Taldykorgan today.

    Thus, according to him, the top-priority issue is to expand the area of irrigated lands. “If needed, we can adopt a special program and allocate money, because the lands of Almaty region have great potential,” he said.

    Besides, in his opinion, special attention must be given to enlarging areas of lands for corn and beet sugar planting. K.Massimov pointed out also the importance of reconstruction of Aksu Sugar Factory. 

    Tags:
    Government of Kazakhstan Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Almaty region Government News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!