K.Massimov: Policy of President of Kazakhstan N.Nazarbayev contributes greatly to development of international cooperation

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov gave a speech at the plenary session of the 11th Asia-Europe Meeting (ASEM), which is held in Ulaanbaatar.

In his speech K.Massimov emphasized that achievements of countries sometimes depend on energy and vision of one person, Kazinform has learnt from primeminister.kz.



"The Republic of Kazakhstan is lucky to have a leader like the President Nursultan Nazarbayev, who actively promotes internationalization and mutual economic cooperation with all foreign partners. Thanks to his efforts, Kazakhstan has become one of the founders of the Commonwealth of Independent States (CIS) and the Shanghai Cooperation Organization (SCO). President of Kazakhstan initiated the establishment of the Eurasian Economic Union, as well as the Conference on Interaction and Confidence Building Measures in Asia (CICA)," Karim Massimov said.



Prime Minister of Kazakhstan also noted that our country within "Nurly Zhol" state program pays a great attention to development and strengthening of the transport infrastructure that links Europe and Asia through "New Silk Road".



"As part of these efforts, new railways of Kazakhstan connect our country with Turkmenistan and Iran, opening the shortest route to the Persian Gulf. The new railways connect Almaty with Lianyungang port in China, "Western Europe - Western China" transport corridor is at the completion stage. I am confident that these advanced transport links will strengthen cooperation between the ASEM countries," Prime Minister of Kazakhstan said.



At the same time, Kazakhstan implements institutional reforms aimed at development of human capital, business environment, predictability and rule of the law.



According to Prime Minister, the ASEM forum is an effective platform for building global interaction. Location of Kazakhstan at the crossroads of Europe and Asia defines its role as a "bridge" between East and West.



"Thanks to modern systems of transport and communications, now Europe and Asia is one continent - so-called the Great Eurasia that provides over 50% of the global GDP and represents 60% of the world population, that includes over a third of the world's land. It is our duty and obligation to work together to restore and promote the open and interconnected Grand Eurasia together with our friends in East Asia," Karim Massimov said.



Prime Minister of Kazakhstan also noted the relevance of the summit topic - "Promotion of the ASEM partnership for strengthening cooperation".

According to him, the international community has more opportunities to overcome global challenges, when the countries are interconnected and work towards common goals.



In the current global environment, according to K.Massimov, the Great Eurasia has potential and opportunities for strong partnership that will benefit both ASEM members and the whole world.



"Together all countries will be able to make important contribution to the world stability and prosperity, which will ensure brighter future for people all over the world," Prime Minister of Kazakhstan concluded.