K. Massimov: Social economic development in Aktobe region is critical

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - We need to pay even more attention to social and economic development of Aktobe region after tragic events on June 5, Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov told at the meeting with the people of the region.

"I've come here to check out the situation in the region, what kind of problems you have here, and what kind of support can be rendered for social and economic development of the region. Social and economic development of the region is critical now. We have to pay special attention to social issues now," K. Massimov said.

Unemployment, state schools, kindergartens, development of small and medium-sized business, implementation of the National Plan "100 specific steps", etc. are among social issues of the region.