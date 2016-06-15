K. Massimov visited construction sites, employment center and hospital in Aktobe

AKTOBE. KAZINFORM - The working trip of Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov to Aktobe region continues.

As the press service of the Prime Minister informs, Karim Massimov visited Batys-2 mictro district in Aktobe and familiarized with the progress in construction of an apartment-building and a kindergarten for 320 children.

It should be noted that the kindergarten is being built on the mechanisms of the public-private partnership. The total cost of the project is KZT 1 billion.

The heads of the region informed K. Massimov on the process of implementation of the public-private partnership projects. According to the Governor of the region, KZT 19.2 bln was allocated from the National Fund for housing construction in the region.

K. Massimov also familiarized with the implementation of the Employment Road Map-2020 and the activity of the State Corporation "Government for Citizens" within his visit to the employment center of Aktobe.

Besides, the Prime Minister visited a hospital in Aktobe where he met with those who were wounded as a result of the terrorist act on June 5. He also handed over recognition letters to healthcare workers who worked hard to save people after the terrorist act in Aktobe.