23:00, 04 July 2016 | GMT +6
K. Massimov wished Kazakhstani Olympic athletes good luck
ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov wished good luck to Kazakhstani Olympic athletes going to Rio, the Head of Government wrote on Twitter.
Besides, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Olympic athletes today as well. During the meeting it became clear that taekwondo practitioner Ruslan Zhaparov will be a flag-bearer of Kazakhstan.
"Good luck to Olympians!" K. Massimov wished via Twitter.