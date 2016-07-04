EN
    23:00, 04 July 2016 | GMT +6

    K. Massimov wished Kazakhstani Olympic athletes good luck

    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Prime Minister of Kazakhstan Karim Massimov wished good luck to Kazakhstani Olympic athletes going to Rio, the Head of Government wrote on Twitter.

    Besides, Head of State Nursultan Nazarbayev held a meeting with Olympic athletes today as well. During the meeting it became clear that taekwondo practitioner Ruslan Zhaparov will be a flag-bearer of Kazakhstan.

    "Good luck to Olympians!" K. Massimov wished via Twitter.

     

     

