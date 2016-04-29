K. Thurman: Mayweather told Canelo to keep away from Golovkin

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - WBA welterweight champion Keith Thurman told that Floyd Mayweather advised Saul Alvarez to try to avoid fighting Gennady Golovkin, Sports.kz informs.

"It will be a good fight. They are two best punchers in boxing now. They are just destroying opponents. Canelo has not lost since his Mayweather fight. GGG... well, we haven't seen anybody who could past the Golovkin test. Floyd advised Canelo to keep away from Golovkin, and there are a lot of people who would agree. However, Alvarez has improved, he is a better boxer now. The question is how much he has improved. I hope he can show it against GGG, because he will need it all in his fight against Golovkin," Thurman told.