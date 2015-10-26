K. Tokayev explained success of President of Kazakhstan in establishment of CICMA

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym Zhomart Tokayev explained the success of President of Kazakhstan Nursultan Nazarbayev in establishment of the Conference on Interaction and Confidence-building Measures in Asia.

He reminded that the idea of establishment of the organization N. Nazarbayev expressed at the 47 th session of the UN General Assembly. "It should be noted that a similar idea of creating collective security in Asia was expressed by L. Brezhnev during his visit to New Delhi in the early 70ies. However, the initiative was not heard because of the unwillingness of China and the USA. Speaking of the initiative of N. Nazarbayev, it was supported by almost all Asian countries," K. Tokayev told speaking at the international scientific conference "UN and UNESCO: 70 years of creation".

"Why did it happen? First of all, the proposal was put forward by a respected leader of a young state that did not want to claim the global supremacy. Secondly, Kazakhstan had already renounced its nuclear arsenal by that time and joined the agreement on nonproliferation of nuclear weapons. The President also ordered to close the Semipalatinsk Nuclear Test Site, which was the first and the last such a case in the history. Thirdly, the initiative was put forward from the key state in Central Asia. Fourthly, the initiative was supported by the UN," K. Tokayev noted.

He also informed that after a decade of hard work the first CICMA Summit took place in Almaty in 2002. The initiative became more popular and after the fourth summit in Beijing in 2014 the Organization already featured 26 Asian countries with the total population of 3.5 bln people and 90% of entire Asia.