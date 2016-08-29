K. Tokayev held several meetings within international conference in Astana today

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held a number of bilateral meetings with participants of the international conference titled "Building of a Nuclear-Free-World" in Astana, the press service of the Senate informed.

K. Tokayev and Deputy Secretary General of the UN, Director-General of the UN Office in Geneva, Secretary General of the Nuclear Disarmament Conference Michael Møller discussed the prospects of cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN.

The Senate Speaker outlined the position of Kazakhstan regarding a leading role of the UN in the world arena. This position is clearly reflected in the Manifest of the President of Kazakhstan titled "The World. The 21st century", which was given a status of the official document of the General Assembly and the UN Security Council.

During the meeting with Executive Secretary of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty Organization Lassina Zerbo Kassym-Jomart Tokayev discussed the relevant issues of the international security and nuclear disarmament. Kassym-Jomart Tokayev emphasized that Kazakhstan was standing for sooner coming into force of the Comprehensive Nuclear-Test-Ban Treaty.

The Senate Speaker of Kazakhstan also met with Minister of Unification of South Korea Yong-pyo Hong. K. Tokayev expressed his confidence that the upcoming visit of Nursultan Nazarbayev to Seoul this November would give a new impetus for development of cooperation between the two countries in all spheres including non-proliferation.