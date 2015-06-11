K. Tokayev holds meetings with participants of 5th Religious Congress

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Speaker of the Senate Kassym-Jomart Tokayev has met with the participants of the 5th Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

During the meeting with Kassym-Jomart Tokayev the Secretary General of the Organization for Security and Cooperation in Europe Lamberto Zannier stressed the particular importance of Astana inter-religious forum. He expressed his gratitude to President Nursultan Nazarbayev for the enormous productive work for the benefit of the security of all peoples. K. Tokayev noted the priority for the OSCE mission in Kazakhstan, and the need for its further strengthening. Shaun Casey, head of the U.S. Department of State's Office of Faith-Based Community Initiatives, conveyed the greetings of the U.S. Secretary of State John Kerry who pays special attention to inter-religious dialogue. Former Spanish Foreign Minister Miguel Ángel Moratinos and Mr. Tokayev exchanged views on cooperation between the Congress and the United Nations Alliance of Civilizations. Executive Director of the Agency for Religious Affairs and Awqaf of the United Arab Emirates Mohammed Ubaid al- Mazrui noted that Kazakhstan has timely provided a platform for religious and political leaders, especially in view of the difficult situation in the Middle East. A meeting with the Secretary General of the World Assembly of Islamic schools of thought Mohsen Araki talked about the need to strengthen the unity of the Muslim Ummah. There was suggested to institutionalize cooperation between the World Assembly and research centers of Kazakhstan.