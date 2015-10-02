K.Tokayev: Idea of “World without wars” voiced by N.Nazarbayev is the destination of civilized humanity

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - An idea of "World without wars" voiced by President Nazarbaev at the UNGA is not an utopia, it's the destination to which civilized humanity must move sequentially, this opinion was expressed by Chairman of the Senate Kassym-Zhomart Tokayev in his interview to "Liter" newspaper on October 2.

"Head of State's brilliant speech at the United Nations has clearly demonstrated the lack of alternatives of both the UN and the multipolar world," said K. Tokayev. According to Mr. Tokayev's words, culture of absence of conflict based on trust, cooperation and development, is spreading in some regions of the world.