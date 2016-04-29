K. Tokayev: Kazakhstan has to strengthen its positions on Russian market within EEU

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Kazakhstan has to strengthen its positions on the Russian market within the EEU, Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev told.

"Kazakhstan is located between the main markets of food consumption. These are China, Russia, the Middle East and Europe, where the demand for food is constantly increasing. Moreover, the EEU market is one of the most promising now. Thus, it means that the agricultural sector of Kazakhstan has additional opportunities for strengthening of its positions on the Russian market," Mr. Tokayev said.

"In this regard, we need to have full information about fulfillment of the order of the President of Kazakhstan on increasing the export of meat up to 60 thousand tons this year and about the promise of the Government to increase the export of grain to China up to three million tons annually," Senate Speaker K. Tokayev said addressing Minster of Agriculture Asylzhan Mamytbekov at the Parliamentary hearing in the Senate today.

As he noted, one the promising directions for development of the agricultural sector could organic production that can ensure a good profit for the sector.

"The demand for environmentally friendly products is growing by 20-30% every year globally. Thanks to "Nurly Zhol" Program the export potential of Kazakhstan will increase and is going to be an advantage for us," he added.