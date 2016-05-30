K. Tokayev met with leadership of OSCE PA, deputies of Great Britain, Lithuania and Sweden

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev held bilateral meetings with delegations that arrived for participation of the international conference "Religions against terrorism".

In particular, K. Tokayev met with member of the Austrian Parliament, Vice President of the OSCE PA Christine Muttonen and Secretary General of the OSCE Roberto Montella, Deputy Speaker of the Latvian Saeima Inese Libinya-Egnere, member of the House of Lords of the Parliament of Great Britain and Northern Ireland Mohamed Iltaf Sheikh and member of the Riksdag of Sweden Kent Harstedt.

The foreign guests noted the relevance of the upcoming conference and expressed their confidence that the forum would contribute to global efforts in fighting terrorism and extremism. Special attention was paid to the uniqueness of the event, which was in the fact that the forum brought together parliamentarians and religious figures, the press service of the Senate informs.

K. Tokayev informed the guests about the implementation of the national plan "100 specific steps" and expressed the gratitude to the guests for the work in the work of the forum.