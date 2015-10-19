K. Tokayev proposed to expand humanitarian structures of UN based on Almaty hub

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker Kassym Zhomart Tokayev received representative of the UN Secretary General for Humanitarian Affairs Abdullah al Matouq.

The Senate Speaker informed the interlocutor about the position of Kazakhstan regarding the UN and emphasized that playing an important role in ensuring regional security Kazakhstan significantly expanded international cooperation in the humanitarian sphere in the form of the assistance to Afghanistan, Syria, Pakistan and Central Asian countries and other world countries.

K. Tokayev proposed to expand the activity of the humanitarian structures of the UN based on the Almaty hub.

He also informed the UN representative about the reforms in Kazakhstan, noted the role of the President of Kazakhstan, who greatly contributed to nuclear nonproliferation and strengthening of the international security. K. Tokayev also informed the interlocutor about the Congress of Leaders of World and Traditional Religions.

Abdullah al Matouq conveyed the wishes from UN Secretary General Ban Ki-moon and expressed the approval of the international activities of N. Nazarbayev in the sphere of nuclear nonproliferation, strengthening of the international security and development of interreligious dialogue.

A. al Matouq, in turn, informed about the preparation for the fourth conference dedicated to rendering assistance to Syria.

On the threshold of the 70 th anniversary of the UN, which is marked on October 24, the sides stressed the importance of the role of this Organization in regulation of the international problems.