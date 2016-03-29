K. Tokayev received UN Resident Coordinator N. Shimomura and Azarbaijani Ambassador

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker Kassym Jomart-Tokayev received new UN Resident Coordinator in Kazakhstan Mr. Norimasa Shimomura and Ambassador of Azerbaijan to Kazakhstan Rashad Mammadov upon their request.

At the meeting with N. Shimomura, K. Tokayev noted a comprehensive agenda of the cooperation between Kazakhstan and the UN, especially in the sphere of implementation of the initiatives of President of Kazakhstan N. Nazarbayev on ensuring global security and sustainable development. Kazakhstan stands for strengthening of the role of the UN in addressing relevant problems of modern times, the press service of the Senate of the Parliament of Kazakhstan informs.

"The UN Resident Coordinator informed about the projects of the UNDP in Kazakhstan. The diplomat expressed his gratitude for good conditions created for the work of the Organization in Kazakhstan and expressed the intention to continue to cooperate with the Parliament in implementation of the agenda in the sphere of sustainable development," the press service of the Senate informs.

At the meeting with the Ambassador of Azerbaijan, K. Tokayev emphasized the strategic nature of the Kazakh-Azerbaijani partnership. According to the Senate Speaker, parliamentarians of the two countries productively cooperate in bilateral format and within the framework of the CIS Inter-Parliamentary Assembly.

The Ambassador of Azerbaijan expressed the intention to strengthen all-round cooperation between the two countries including strengthening of the relations between businessmen, development of cooperation at the Caspian Sea, strengthening of cooperation in the transit sphere.