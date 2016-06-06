K. Tokayev: Terrorist attack in Aktobe on threshold of the holy month of Ramadan is display of sheer cynicism

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The terrorist attack in Aktobe on the threshold of the holy month of Ramadan is a display of sheer cynicism, Senate Speaker Kassym-Jomart Tokayev said.

"The terrorist attack in Aktobe on the threshold of the holy month of Ramadan is a display of sheer cynicism of the attackers. They will be punished in accordance with the law for their crimes," K. Tokayev said via his Twitter account.

As earlier reported, on June 5, 3:45 pm Astana time, the Internal Affairs Department of Aktobe region received a call about an attack on Pallada gun shop by unknown people. At 3:45 pm, the Department received the second call that another gun shop and the National Guard base had been attacked. A salesperson at Pallada shop was killed and one person was injured as a result of the shootout. One police officer and one contract soldier were killed while repelling the assailants. Nine servicemen suffered gunshot wounds. One of the assailants was detained, three of them were killed and one more was injured. Some of the criminals were blocked and some managed to escape. As per a preliminary version, all of them belong to non-traditional religions movements.

According to the latest information, four of the attackers were killed in Aktobe, seven of them were detained and two of them were wounded. The police continue to work on detaining the rest of the criminals.