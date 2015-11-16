EN
Trends:
TV AND RADIO COMPLEX OF THE PRESIDENT OF THE RK
  • kz
  • qz
  • ру
  • en
  • 中文
  • ўз
  • ق ز
    • World News
    Incidents
    Kazakhstan
    Politics
    Analytics
    Economy
    About us
    About agency Contacts Advertisement Partners Photo Site map Tags
    17:51, 16 November 2015 | GMT +6

    K. Tokayev visited Embassy of France to offer his condolences

    None
    None
    ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker Kassym Zhomart Tokayev visited the Embassy of France in Astana to express condolences on behalf of all Senate deputies over the terrorist acts in Paris that took so many people's lives, the press service of the Senate informs.

    K. Tokayev also sent a letter of condolence to President of the Senate of France Gerard Larcher.

    As earlier reported, according to the latest information, the number of victims of the terrorist acts in Paris on November 14 reached 132 people.

    Tags:
    Kazakhstan and France Security Senate News
    Currently reading
    More news in our Telegram channel!