K. Tokayev visited Embassy of France to offer his condolences

ASTANA. KAZINFORM - Senate Speaker Kassym Zhomart Tokayev visited the Embassy of France in Astana to express condolences on behalf of all Senate deputies over the terrorist acts in Paris that took so many people's lives, the press service of the Senate informs.

K. Tokayev also sent a letter of condolence to President of the Senate of France Gerard Larcher.

As earlier reported, according to the latest information, the number of victims of the terrorist acts in Paris on November 14 reached 132 people.