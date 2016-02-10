ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan positively assessed the work of the election commission of Astana on preparation for the elections.

Today, members of the election commission of Astana presented a report on the work on organization and holding of the elections of deputies to the Majilis of the Parliament of Kazakhstan and maslikhats.

"We heard the report on the work of the election commission of Astana. I would like to stress that the election commission of Astana had always done a good job. The today's report also gives us confidence that the elections will go well on March 20-21. We have no remarks about the report of the election commission of Astana on the conducted work and we continue to work in this direction," Kuandyk Turgankulov told at the sitting of the Central Election Commission of Kazakhstan.