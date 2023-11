ASTANA. KAZINFORM - The fights for the third places and finals have begun in the tournament in China where Olympic licenses at stake, Sports.kz informs.

Kazakhstani Kairat Yeraliyev and Filipino Mario Fernandez fought for the third place in the category 56 kg of the tournament in China. Yeraliyev prevailed - 3:0 and it allowed him to earn the Olympic license to Rio.