MECCA. KAZINFORM The Kaaba, Islam's holiest site, was dressed in its new Kiswah - the cloth that covers the Kaaba - after Fajr prayer on Monday.

According to the Saudi General Presidency of the Grand Mosque and the Prophet's Mosque, as many as 160 technicians and weavers removed the old Kiswah and replaced it with the new gold-laced silk cloth, WAM reports.

The Kaaba is dressed in its new Kiswah on the Day of Arafat every year.