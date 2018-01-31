Kabananga leaves FC Astana, joins Saudi Al-Nassr

ASTANA. KAZINFORM Top scorer of the KPL, former FC Astana forward Junior Kabananga signed a $2 million 2.5-year contract with Saudi Arabian Al-Nassr FC, according to SPORTINFORM.

Junior Kabananga came to FC Astana in 2015 from Belgian Cercle-Brugge. He won three Kazakhstan championship titles with the Astana-based club and became one of the team's top players in the 2017/18 season. Kabananga played 56 games in the KPL, scoring 29 goals.

Earlier Kabananga admitted that he was thinking of leaving the club, however, intends to fulfil his contract obligations to Astana first.



