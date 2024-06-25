Kabar News Agency - strategic information partner of EDB Business Forum in Almaty

Kabar News Agency has become a strategic information partner of the Eurasian Development Bank Annual Business Forum slated for June 27-28 in Almaty city of Kazakhstan, Kabar reported.

The event will be held in several formats and is aimed at expanding partnership, exchange of analytical developments and experience as key to regional challenges, including in the field of water and energy balance, development of transport and logistics routes, financial markets and other issues .

The event will offer a presentation of new EDB reports and studies, high-level meetings and international business events, which complement the program of events and provide a platform for the exchange of views and experiences.

The Eurasian Development Bank is a global financial organization carrying out investment activities in the Eurasian space. For more than 18 years, the EDB has been promoting the development and expansion of economic ties and the comprehensive development of its member countries. The EDB's authorized capital is US$7 billion. The main share in the EDB portfolio consists of projects with an integration effect in the field of transport employment, digital systems, green energy, agriculture, industry and mechanical engineering. In its activities, the Bank purposefully focuses on UN development and ESG principles.

Kabar News Agency was founded in 1937 and is the first news agency of Kyrgyzstan. It is the largest state information and analytical institution and coordinator of the country's domestic and international information policy. The agency's news is published in Kyrgyz, English, English, Arabic, Turkish, and Chinese. International media outlets refer to Kabar as the official source of information in Kyrgyzstan.