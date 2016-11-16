Kabul explosion leaves four dead, 11 wounded

MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A suicide blast in Kabul left four people dead, 11 injured.

The police are currently investigating the blast in Police District 2 of Kabul, TOLO News outlet reported Wednesday, citing Interior Ministry spokesperson Sediq Sediqqi.

The four victims were security officers, according to the outlet.

On November 12, a blast rocked a US Bagram airfield in Afghanistan, killing three and wounding 13.

On November 11, German Consulate in North Afghanistan was attacked, with six people dead and many injured.



