13:35, 16 November 2016 | GMT +6
Kabul explosion leaves four dead, 11 wounded
MOSCOW. KAZINFORM A suicide blast in Kabul left four people dead, 11 injured.
The police are currently investigating the blast in Police District 2 of Kabul, TOLO News outlet reported Wednesday, citing Interior Ministry spokesperson Sediq Sediqqi.
The four victims were security officers, according to the outlet.
On November 12, a blast rocked a US Bagram airfield in Afghanistan, killing three and wounding 13.
On November 11, German Consulate in North Afghanistan was attacked, with six people dead and many injured.
Source: Sputniknews